Advertisement

Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr are celebrating their Avenger co-star Jeremy Renner's recovery after his 2023 fatal snow plow accident. Renner spent months recovering from the devastating accident that landed him in the ICU for an emergency surgery. Hemsworth and Downey Jr said in a new interview that the crew is still in contact with each other via a group text chain, which is how they initially found out about Renner’s accident.

Chris Hemsworth-Robert Downey Jr share support for Jeremy Renner

“He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Vanity Fair. Last year in September, Renner attended Chris Evans’ wedding, where they all praised him for his recovery.

Downey Jr said, “If there’s one characteristic we’d all agree is paramount… it’s resilience. To see Renner embody that literally and in the context of what was basically Portuguese-American wedding was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes, miracles happen.”

When Robert Donwy Jr Facetimed Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner spent more than two weeks in hospital after breaking more than 30 bones in the horrific accident, and during that time, he formed a bromance with the 58-year-old Oppenheimer star.

Jeremy told People magazine, “We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime like we were dating or something.” Robert joked with the Hawkeye star that if he still has his looks "that's all that matters". The actor recalled, “He's like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters.”