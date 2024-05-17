Advertisement

Tony McFarr, who was Chris Pratt's stunt double in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and two of the Jurassic World movies, died at the age of 47. McFarr's mother told TMZ that he died at his home outside of Orlando. The cause of death has not been provided yet.

Chris Pratt honours his late stunt double

After learning about the demise of McFarr, Pratt took to social media and paid his heartfelt condolences. The actor shared photos of himself and McFarr in matching costumes and hairstyles while on the sets of Jurassic World and Passengers. "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set," he wrote.

"I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and a professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter," he added.

The stuntman performed in dozens of movies and shows, dating back to the early 2010s. He first doubled for Pratt on the 2015 film Jurassic World and followed that up with 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He also performed Pratt's stunts in the 2016 drama Passengers, as per Variety.

Tony McFarr’s career trajectory

McFarr's other work projects included a range of blockbusters and Marvel movies like Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and more. He also worked as a stunt double for major actors like Jon Hamm in the 2018 movie Tag and Brendan Fraser in The Poison Rose (2019).