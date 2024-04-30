Advertisement

Maggie Gyllenhaal is returning to the director's chair with The Bride, which is an adaptation of the iconic Frankenstein lore. The movie stars Christian Bale as Frankenstein monster and the first photos of the actor from the set of the movie surfaced online on Tuesday, April 30. Apart from Bale, Jessie Buckley, who is playing the titular role in the film, was also snapped on the set in The Bride costume.

Christian Bale films The Bride in NYC

Bale gave off a gritty vibe in his boxy pin-striped outfit he wore for the shoot of the movie. He and his 34-year-old co-star Jessie were spotted racing around the New York set while he performed a number of action-packed scenes. The actor accessorised his ill-fitting outfit with an ashy, soiled shirt and a pair of brown working boots to complete his appearance. He was also seen wearing a mask and appeared to be quite serious during filming. However, his on-set makeup, which revealed a crown of scars around his forehead, was what gave his costume a spooky vibe.

Adjacent to him, Jessie adorned an open orange silk dress topped with a black lace bra and a leg brace covering blue thigh-high stockings. Her hair was a wild platinum blonde. The Bride star’s lips were jet black, with a splatter of black across her cheek and arms, making a striking contrast to her light complexion. Additional photos from the scene had Bale dressed in a big leather double-breasted coat with rusty brown patches, a briefcase, and a hat. He was joined by his son Joseph on the set.

What is The Bride about?

According to Variety, The Bride is set in 1930s Chicago and puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein story. A murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement. Both Bale and Gyllenhaal's looks in the gritty film were teased on social media. The supporting cast of the film includes Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher will be the DoP on the project.

The Bride is Gyllenhaal’s second directorial effort. She made her debut behind the camera with The Lost Daughter, which released on Netflix in 2021. Warner Bros is set to release The Bride in theatres on October 2, next year.

