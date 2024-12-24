Christopher Nolan's Next Titled The Odyssey, Homer's Epic Adaptation To Feature Tomdaya, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan's new film is titled The Odyssey, which is based on the epic Greek poem by Homer.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron, the movie is set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film, made the title reveal announcement on its official X page.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026," the studio said in the post.

Homer's Odyssey follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the epic poem explores "themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning, and the struggle against divine will". This would not be the first adaptation of Odyssey. Mario Camerini's 1954 movie Ulysses, starring Kirk Douglas, and Coen Brother's 2000 directorial O Brother, Where Art Thou? were based on the epic.