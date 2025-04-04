Comedian Russell Brand Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault Against 4 Women, To Appear In Court On May 2

British police has charged comedian Russell Brand with rape and sexual assault after an investigation sparked by complaints from several women. London’s Metropolitan Police force said the comedian faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault. The alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005. The police said Brand is due to appear in a London court on May 2.

Russell Brand has been accused of rape and assault by several women | Image: AP

Detailing the chargesheet, the Daily Mail shared that Brand, 50, has been charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London. He has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 - both alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London.

In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. The accusers have not been identified.