Courteney Cox Remembers Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry: He Visits Me A Lot

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry shared a very close bond, and Cox believes that her late Friends co-star is still around her. In a new interview, Cox revealed that she senses his presence all the time. For those unaware, Perry passed away in October 2023. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, California. He was 54.

Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry

Speaking candidly on CBS Sunday Morning, Cox, who portrayed Monica Geller for 10 seasons on the hit show, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the sitcom’s series finale and remembered Perry for being the "funniest human being on the planet."

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry | Image: X

“I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny,” said Cox, 59. “He had a genuinely huge heart. Obviously, he struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

Cox also shared that she believes Perry guides her, just like her mom and dad. “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us,” she said. “I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Matthew Perry's cause of death

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office determined in December 2023 that the Friends actor died of "acute effects of ketamine" and it was an accidental death. The autopsy also listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and the opioid buprenorphine as contributors to his death, people reported.