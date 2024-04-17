Advertisement

Courtney Love will soon be seeing through the release of her eight-part series, Courtney Love's Women. The series will delve into all the women, who as per Love, have helped shaped her career in music. Ahead of the same, she opened up about the contemporary biggies in the industry, who have failed to impress her.

Courtney Love dismisses Taylor Swift's popularity



In an interaction with Evening Standard, Courtney Love made it clear that she does not find Taylor Swift all that special. She explained that while she understood the rationale of Swift's following, there simply wasn't anything impressive about her. She said, “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

The singer and actress further reflected on how the mere saturation of female artists in music is what has led to the death of originality. She said, "It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché. Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same".

Beyonce and Lana Del Rey do not measure up as per Courtney Love



The interaction also saw Courtney Love get candid about her take on Lana Del Rey. Love shared how she initially found Lana "great", up until she covered John Denver's Country Roads Take Me Home. The cover was enough to tip Courtney over the edge, as she suggested, Lana should "really take seven years off" off music.

With regards to Beyonce, Love simply is not a fan of her music. Beyonce's sole novelty, as per Love, is that she is a Black woman, exploring a space previously dominated by white women. She said, "I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music".