×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Dakota Johnson Reacts To Madame Web Poor Box Office: I Probably Will Never Do Anything Like It Again

Dakota Johnson has opened up on the negative response to Madame Web. The actress claimed that she would not take up such roles again.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dakota Johnson recently featured in the Marvel movie Madame Web. The film opened to negative response and a lackluster response at the box office. The movie adds into the Spiderman franchise and the 50 Shades of Grey fame plays Cassandra Webb, the protagonist. Days after the release of the film, Dakota has opened up on its reception and the negative reviews around the movie. 

Dakota Johnson says she will never do anything like Madame Web again 

In an interview with Bustle, the 34-year-old actress admitted that the final product of the movie was very different from the vision they had while shooting Madame Web. She, however, claimed that the experience would stay with her even though she will refrain from doing such things in the future. She shared, “It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.” 

Dakota Johnson also mentioned how when she signed the film, it was completely different than the final product. She added, “But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?” She concluded that even though she was bothered by the negative reviews, there was a learning experience in the film. She concluded, “But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.” 

Dakota Johnson says film cannot be made around numbers 

In the same interview, the actress also mentioned that even though the film has underperformed at the box office, it comes from the hard work of several people. She also shared that the audience has evolved to not settle for subpar content. She shared, “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.” She also added, “My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls***.” 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo