Dakota Johnson recently featured in the Marvel movie Madame Web. The film opened to negative response and a lackluster response at the box office. The movie adds into the Spiderman franchise and the 50 Shades of Grey fame plays Cassandra Webb, the protagonist. Days after the release of the film, Dakota has opened up on its reception and the negative reviews around the movie.

Dakota Johnson says she will never do anything like Madame Web again

In an interview with Bustle, the 34-year-old actress admitted that the final product of the movie was very different from the vision they had while shooting Madame Web. She, however, claimed that the experience would stay with her even though she will refrain from doing such things in the future. She shared, “It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.”

Dakota Johnson's comment on the failure of MADAME WEB needs to be screamed from the rooftops. pic.twitter.com/3dsm6Vb01k — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) March 5, 2024

Dakota Johnson also mentioned how when she signed the film, it was completely different than the final product. She added, “But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?” She concluded that even though she was bothered by the negative reviews, there was a learning experience in the film. She concluded, “But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

Dakota Johnson says film cannot be made around numbers

In the same interview, the actress also mentioned that even though the film has underperformed at the box office, it comes from the hard work of several people. She also shared that the audience has evolved to not settle for subpar content. She shared, “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.” She also added, “My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls***.”