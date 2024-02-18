Advertisement

American actor Dakota Johnson has decided not to watch her most recent film, Madame Web, and her explanation may surprise some. The film has not been able to make an impact at the box office and as per Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a 14% critical score on the review aggregator website, passing Morbius (15%) to become the worst-rated Sony Spider-Man movie ever made.

Johnson has 'no idea' when she will see Madame Web

According to reports, the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who plays the title character in the new superhero film Madame Web, told MagicFM that she has no idea when she will see the film, vacillating between saying she probably won't see it and vaguely claiming that she will someday.

Madame Web poster | Image: IMDb

However, Johnson clarified that it is not about Madame Web particularly and that she does not "like to" see any of her films. "For me, it's a way to not have, like, an existential crisis. Not watching my movies is like self-care," she said.

Advertisement

Johnson joins the list of actor who 'don't watch' their films

Johnson is hardly alone among actors who claim that they do not watch their own movies. Meryl Streep, Adam Driver, Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and others have stated that they avoid watching their work. Madame Web stars Johnson as a clairvoyant paramedic and is tenuously linked to Sony Pictures' picture slate, which includes both the Venom films and 2022's Morbius starring Jared Leto.

Advertisement

Madame Web poster | Image: IMDb

Madame Web has received negative reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 13 per cent, as per CNN. When it comes to self-care, at least Johnson understands the correct answer to the question, "Do you Google yourself?" "No! God no," the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson told MagicFM this week. "Oh my god, no."

Madame Web is running in cinemas now.