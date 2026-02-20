Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Frightening Near-Drowning Incident While Shooting Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Actor Daniel Radcliffe recently opened up about a frightening near-drowning experience while filming underwater scenes for the 2005 film 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', according to People.

During an appearance on the popular talk show Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans, the 36-year-old actor was asked about "close calls" on set.

Radcliffe recalled undergoing intensive dive training for the film's underwater sequences, which took six weeks to complete. Describing a tense moment during a mask-clearing exercise, he said he mistakenly removed his regulator without taking a proper breath beforehand.

"We were doing mask-clearing exercises, a very basic thing for learning to dive," he said. "You take a deep breath, and you take the regulator out and then when you put it back in, you gotta keep that breath because you go to blow the air out," according to People.

The actor admitted he realised too late that he had not inhaled before removing the regulator. "I remember I took the thing out once, and I was like, didn't breathe. Don't have any breath to clear this when I get it back on," he said, adding that he signalled to be brought to the surface.

Radcliffe said stunt coordinator Greg Powell later reassured him in his own way. "He looked at me in the way that only he could and said, 'Well, you won't make that mistake again!' And I was like, 'Oh, absolutely right'," according to People.

The actor also reflected on the demanding shoot schedule, revealing that the production averaged only a few seconds of usable underwater footage per day. "We filmed for six weeks. I've heard it quoted that we averaged five seconds of usable footage per day," he said, adding that it was an experience he would not want to repeat.

Radcliffe played the titular role in the original eight-film Harry Potter series from 2001 to 2011.

He recently spoke about the upcoming HBO television adaptation set in the Wizarding World, which will feature a new cast portraying the iconic trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Radcliffe shared that he has been in touch with his former co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, and that they have reflected on how surreal it feels to see a new generation embark on the journey years later, according to People.