Actor Daniel Radcliffe says he is excited to watch the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series. However, he refrained from sharing whether he would make a guest star or cameo appearance.

“Like the rest of the world, (I’m) very excited to watch as an audience member,” Radcliffe told E! News, reports deadline.com.

Radcliffe was further pressed about what he would say if he was approached to return to Hogwarts, and he said: “I’m gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”

The 34-year-old actor essayed Harry Potter for the first time in the eponymous film series. He was just twelve years old at that time, and gained the spotlight since then.

From 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' in 2001 to 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2' in 2011, the star played the titular role in all eight of the series' movies.