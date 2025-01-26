Dave Franco Reacts To Viral Comparison With United Healthcare CEO's Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione

Hollywood actor Dave Franco has revealed that he has been inundated with messages from friends and acquaintances who pointed out his resemblance to Luigi Mangione, the man charged with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder in New York City last month.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor said he had never received more texts about anything in his life. "I have never received more texts in my life. Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it," Franco said. The actor's resemblance to Mangione has also become a topic of debate on social media, with some fans suggesting that Franco could play Mangione in a potential biographical film or series.

Franco's wife, actor Alison Brie, who joined him during the interview, said, "I don’t think there have been any official offers." To this, Franco quipped, "No, no official."

Authorities say Mangione gunned down Thompson as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 4. Mangione was arrested in a Pennsylvania McDonald's after a five-day search, carrying a gun that matched the one used in the shooting and a fake ID, police said.