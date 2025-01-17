David Lynch, Visionary Director Of Twin Peaks, Dies At 78

David Lynch, celebrated filmmaker and musician, died just days before his 79th birthday. His family took to social media to confirm the news on Thursday. The cause of death and location were not immediately available, but Lynch had been public about his emphysema. Described as a "visionary", Lynch was considered one of the most important filmmakers of his era.

Taking to Facebook, David's family shared a statement requesting the family for privacy as they mourn his demise. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," the post read.

In August 2024, Lynch in an interview with Sight and Sound revealed he was suffering from emphysema due to years of smoking, and had become housebound due to health risks. In January 2025, Lynch was evacuated from his home due to the Southern California wildfires; Deadline Hollywood reported that these events preceded a terminal decline in his health.

He is survived by his children and grandkids.

David Lynch's achievements in the film industry

Lynch was a one-time artist who broke through in the 1970s with the surreal Eraserhead and rarely failed to startle and inspire audiences and peers in the following decades. His notable releases ranged from the neo-noir Mulholland Drive to the skewed Gothic of Blue Velvet to the eclectic and eccentric Twin Peaks. His other credits included the crime story Wild at Heart, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; the biographical drama The Elephant Man and the G-rated, straightforward The Straight Story.

