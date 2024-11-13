sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |

Published 23:23 IST, November 13th 2024

Denzel Washington Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe With Black Panther 3, Hints At Retirement

Gladiator 2 star Denzel Washington is set to join the Marvel universe as he recently revealed that he will appear in Black Panther 3 with all new character.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:23 IST, November 13th 2024