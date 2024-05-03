Advertisement

The live-action movie adaptation of “Masters of the Universe” series is moving forward at Amazon MGM Studios with Travis Knight coming aboard to direct the project.

“Masters of the Universe” is based on Mattel’s famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films have set the project for worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Knight, best known for directing “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Bumblebee”, will helm the movie from a screenplay by Chris Butler, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

The project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year. The streamer reportedly spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam aka He-Man.

The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto.

The Amazon MGM/Mattel-backed movie movie will introduce a 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia, according to the official plotline.

“After tracking it down almost two decades later. Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe,” it read.

“Masters of the Universe” will be produced by Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.