Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Dev Patel On Why He Cast Sobhita Dhulipala In His Directorial Debut Monkey Man

Dev Patel recently hosted an Ask-Me-Anything session for his fans on Reddit. He spilled the beans on his directorial debut Moneky Man which also stars Sobhita.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dev Patel
Dev Patel | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Dev Patel is gearing up for the release of the film Monkey Man. The film marks his debut as a director and also the Hollywood debut of Sobhita Dhulipala. Ahead of the film’s release, the Lion actor hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in which fans and followers of the actors asked him questions about the upcoming movie. 

Dev Patel shares why he cast Sobhita Dhulipala in Monkey Man

In an Ask Me Anything session hosted on Reddit, Dev Patel answers several questions on his upcoming directorial debut Monkey Man. The movie marks the Hollywood debut of Sobhita Dhulipala. Talking about her casting, Patel told his fans that Sobhita is a ‘great performer’. 

A file photo of Dev Patel | Image: Instagram 

When asked about the film to his fans, Dev Patel said, “Not only is she breathtakingly beautiful - but she carries pain well as a performer. I wanted to find a leading woman that was trapped in a corrupt system like my character but somehow she has a strength and takes the lead in our interactions. She’s not a damsel in distress but instead a woman caught up in a horrible reality. She notices this young man is struggling and in fact stops him from being exposed.”  

Sobhita Dhulipala is ‘excited’ about her Hollywood debut 

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala says she is super excited to make her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man, in which she features alongside Lion star Dev Patel. The Night Manager actor talked about the much-awaited movie on the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week on March 15. “It’s my first time working in a new industry, it’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me,” Dhulipala, 31, told PTI.

A file photo of Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Instagram 

Talking about her role in the movie, Sobhita shared, “Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel’s vision.” The actor, also known for her performances in the Made In Heaven series and films Raman Raghav 2.0, Major and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, said she had an amazing time attending the world premiere of the movie at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival in Austin, Texas, earlier this week. “I just came back from the world premiere at Austin. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goosebumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping and screaming. There was a standing ovation,” Dhulipala said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

