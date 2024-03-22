Advertisement

Dev Patel is gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Monkey Man. Not only will the actor be headlining the project, but he has also written, produced and directed it. Patel's co-star Vipin Sharma opened up about the time the reception of his film brought him to tears.

When Dev Patel could not hold back his tears



Team Monkey Man, including Sobhita Dhulipala, recently saw through the premiere for their film at the famed SXSW Film Festival. Vipin Sharma, who also holds a role in the project, recalled the moment Dev Patel broke down.

He said, "As soon as the very first screening of Monkey Man finished, at Paramount Theatre in Austin on March 11, the audiences started to scream with joy. Dev Patel, the writer, director and the lead, came on stage and a standing ovation welcomed him. People kept clapping and he became so emotional that he had to turn his back to wipe his tears."

Monkey Man has been a decade in the making



Sharma further reiterated how the reason behind Dev Patel not being able to hold back tears was all the hardships he had seen over the past decade in attempting to bring the film to completion. As a matter of fact, shooting for the film continued right through the pandemic, demonstrating Patel's commitment to the project.



He said, "it was around 10 years that he fought for his dream to come true. The film was almost shelved at times and then there was no distribution in sight after it was finished. Barely able to control his emotions, he then very humbly asked Claudette, the director of the festival, if he could bring the cast on stage and that was our dream come true moment after almost 3 years of having shot the film in a bubble in Indonesia on an island during the pandemic." Monkey Man will release in India on April 19.