Did Zendaya And Tom Holland Get Secretly Engaged? Euphoria Star Flaunts Huge $200k Ring At The 2025 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2025: The 82nd edition of prestigious awards was held on January 6(IST) in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The night belonged to many first-time winners and some major snubs, however glamour took all the eyes. Among many, Challengers’ actress Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress in a Film category and was one of the favourites to win. But as she walked the red carpet, a wave of excitement emerged after fans noticed a ring on her engagement finger. This sparks huge speculation that her actor-boyfriend Tom Holland might have proposed.

Does Tom Holland propose Zendaya? Engagement ring sparks rumours

Just a few hours back, Zendaya made a stunning appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet in a flowing orange gown by Louis Vuitton, styled by Law Roach, and complemented with Bulgari diamond jewellery. However, on her left hand's third finger, typically reserved for engagement or wedding rings, the Dune actress wore another ring. Internet users quickly noticed that this ring did not belong to the Bulgari set. Instead, it was identified as a $200,000 engagement ring from London-based jeweller Jessica McCormack.

Zendaya at Golden Globes | Image: AP

“The ring on Zendaya’s left hand at the Golden Globes is not from Bulgari like the rest of her jewellery. That is a $200k+ engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jeweller. Omg, she is not even hiding it but no one seems to have noticed,” shared Zendaya Style Resource on Instagram.

Zendaya at Golden Globes | Image: AP

Since then, fans have been left speculating, with many posting on social media: "Is that an engagement ring?" One Instagram user commented, "The ring," while others questioned, "Is Zendaya engaged?" and "She just soft-launched her engagement." The ring is reported to be worth approximately $200,000 (Rs 1.71 Crore).

Why Tom Holland did not walk the Golden Globes red carpet with Zendaya?

The couple have been linked since 2021 and have kept their relationship mostly private. This year, Zendaya attended the Golden Globes alone, without Tom Holland, who recently explained why they rarely attend red-carpet events together. In an interview for Men’s Health's January-February 2025 cover, Holland stated, "Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us."

The two first collaborated on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and again in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. They are also set to star together in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, due for release in 2026, alongside Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.