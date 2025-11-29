Dolly Parton Shares Heartfelt ‘Thanksgiving’ Gratitude Amid Her Battle With Health Issues

Country legend Dolly Parton shared a warm Thanksgiving message, thanking fans for their support while recovering from recent health setbacks. In a video posted across her social-media channels, Parton greeted viewers with her signature charm: "Well hey! It's Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving." She continued, "I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we've shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The heartfelt clip comes after a turbulent few months. Earlier this fall, Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency and missed the Academy's 16th Governors Awards--where she was slated to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award--citing medical concerns.

In an October video, she reassured fans, "I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working." She explained that following her husband Carl Thomas Dean's death in March, she had let some health matters slide, prompting doctors to recommend "a few procedures" and a period of rest closer to home and Vanderbilt for treatments, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Parton thanked everyone for their prayers and concern, saying, "I love you for caring and keep praying for me." Her sister Freida Parton also issued a statement clarifying that the health issues were minor and that the prayer request was simply a sisterly gesture, not an alarm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.