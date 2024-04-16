Drew Barrymore Doesn't Want Her Kids To Follow In Her Footsteps In Hollywood

Advertisement

Drew Barrymore's children occasionally ask to follow in her footsteps in Hollywood, but she isn't ready to say yes yet. In a new interview with People, Barrymore stated that while her children are interested in performing, she does not want them to seek the spotlight. Drew Barrymore has two children named Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10.

Drew Barrymore, whose father, grandfather, great-grandparents, great-aunt, and uncle were all performers, landed her first commercial at 11 months old and was cast in ET at the age of six, followed by films such as Firestarter and Irreconcilable Differences. But her love for show biz doesn't mean she's giving her girls the green light.

Drew Barrymore with her children | Image: Instagram

When that moment comes, Barrymore will be their biggest cheerleader. "As a parent, I would love to support my kids when they're older. Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kids will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them. And I don't know what number that is, but it's probably north of 14, 15."

Drew Barrymore shares the parenting tip that changed her life

Drew Barrymore once sat down with Dr Aliza Pressman, a psychologist, parenting expert and author of the newly released book The Five Principles of Parenting. During the interview, Drew revealed how the psychologist had helped her understand how to support her girls during their challenging times.

The actres said that her daughter Olive was once going through some phase and she understood that she needs to give her daughter some space and learn to leave. "You said walk in the room and just say, ‘I understand we’re having a moment. ‘I’m here on the other side of this door for you, waiting. When you are ready, I am here,’" Drew recalled. "I got the best results I’ve ever gotten in my parenting from that, and it was never a way in I had thought of," the actor added.

