Dune 2 was released in India on 1st March as the cinephiles across the country waited to catch the movie on the big screens. The first reviews of Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2 are out and people cannot stop raving about the epic sequel. Along with Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, the sequel reunites the lead star Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Dune first reviews in India

Denis Villeneuve is HIM 🐐One of the best sequals to have come out in recent times, and this guy has brewed some EPIC SH*T with his extraordinary vision ! The cinematography along with the background score placed it up to some peak. Loved it!

Another review by an X user read, “Brilliant cinematography, CGI & BGM. #TimotheeChalamet has an amazing screen presence & the change in his body language along with his character arc is award worthy. #AustinButler & #Zendaya shine too. Middle third of the movie is slow. But picks up soon for a mind blowing finale.”

Brilliant cinematography,CGI & BGM. #TimotheeChalamet has an amazing screen presence & the change in his body language along with his character arc is award worthy. #AustinButler & #Zendaya shine too. Middle third of the movie is slow. But picks up soon for a mindblowing finale. pic.twitter.com/8FloAjn8Pp — Arjun (@Arjunn_K)

Fans waiting for Dune 3

Talking about a further sequel, an X user posted, “Just finished watching Dune-2. The first part felt like it was just glorified star wars but the second one, phew! it's much much better than star wars. The depth in the story, The elevation of Timothee, The scale at which this happens. Experience the Greatest of cinemas. The holy war begins! dune3”.