Dune 3 First Look Poster: Timothee Chalamet As Paul Atreides, Robert Pattinson As Villain Scytale, Zendaya As Chani Look Intense

Movie buffs who were waiting for an update on Dune: Part Three have finally got a fresh look at the film.

After actor Timothee Chalamet shared the first look poster from the movie, the official Instagram page of the Dune franchise unveiled several more posters from the upcoming film on Monday.

One of the posters shows Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The close-up image focuses on his eyes as he wears a Fremen stillsuit. His look in the new film appears slightly different, with wrinkles around his eyes and red scars on his face.

The newly released images also show other actors who will appear in the film. For the first time, Robert Pattinson can be seen as the villain Scytale. The pictures also include Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Hayt, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides and Isaach De Bankole as Farok.

Check out new posters