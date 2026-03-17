Updated 17 March 2026 at 08:55 IST
Dune 3 First Look Poster: Timothee Chalamet As Paul Atreides, Robert Pattinson As Villain Scytale, Zendaya As Chani Look Intense
For the first time, Robert Pattinson can be seen as the villain Scytale in the upcoming movie Dune: Part Three, which is the concluding chapter of the franchise.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Movie buffs who were waiting for an update on Dune: Part Three have finally got a fresh look at the film.
After actor Timothee Chalamet shared the first look poster from the movie, the official Instagram page of the Dune franchise unveiled several more posters from the upcoming film on Monday.
One of the posters shows Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The close-up image focuses on his eyes as he wears a Fremen stillsuit. His look in the new film appears slightly different, with wrinkles around his eyes and red scars on his face.
The newly released images also show other actors who will appear in the film. For the first time, Robert Pattinson can be seen as the villain Scytale. The pictures also include Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Hayt, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides and Isaach De Bankole as Farok.
Check out new posters
According to The Hollywood Reporter, this comes just just days before the trailer of the film is expected to release later this week. Reports suggest that the trailer may appear along with the film Project Hail Mary. The film is once again directed by Denis Villeneuve.
The movie will also bring back several actors from the previous instalments including Zendaya, Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Pugh and Taylor-Joy. Momoa also returns to the series after not appearing in the second film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the earlier two Dune films were a major success at the box office, earning around $1.1 billion worldwide. Dune: Part Three is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. (ANI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 08:55 IST