The first look of actor Dwayne Johnson from his upcoming film The Smashing Machine has been unveiled. In the film, Johnson, also known as The Rock, portrays Mark Kerr, a former wrestler and mixed martial artist who is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.

The Rock looks unrecognisable in The Smashing Machine

In the first images from The Smashing Machine, Johnson looks unrecognisable with the help of prosthetics and a wig. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film also stars Johnson's Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. Blunt takes on the role of Dawn Staples, Kerr's wife. According to Variety, the film is currently in production.

First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24)

The Smashing Machine marks the solo feature directorial debut of Benny Safdie, who previously collaborated with his brother Josh on A24's indie hits such as Good Time and Uncut Gems. Benny also acted alongside Blunt in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The Rock in The Smashing Machine | Image: X

Was The Smashing Machine put on hold?

Johnson and Safdie first connected on the project in 2019 but had to put the film on hold due to the pandemic. Years later, during a phone call between Johnson and Blunt, Blunt mentioned she had just watched the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. She encouraged Johnson by saying, "You must make this movie."

Johnson told Variety that he was drawn to The Smashing Machine because "Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting. I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past. I'm at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

The film is produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, along with Safdie's Out for the Count banner, Eli Bush, and David Koplan.