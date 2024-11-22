Published 14:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
Dwayne Johnson's Transformation As Demi-god Maui For Disney's Moana Live Action Goes Viral | PHOTO
Dwayne Rock Johnson will be reprising the his role as the Polynesian demigod Maui in the live-action remake of Moana. Second part to release on November 27.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Dwayne Johnson | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:35 IST, November 22nd 2024