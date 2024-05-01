Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has been accused of "habitual tardiness" and "unprofessionalism" by people associated with his upcoming movie Red One. The actor is said to be consistently late by 7 to 8 hours to set. Owing to this, the budget has reportedly increased by $50 million, taking the total to $250 million. Helmed by Jake Kasdan, the film also stars Chris Evans.

Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f–k: An insider revealed

The Wrap reported that Amazon has delayed Red One by a year owing to on-set issues. Elaborating on the problems faced by the crew due to Johnson, an insider reported that the actor shows up late to work. Apart from being habitual tardiness, he is also unhygienic. Recalling an incident, he said if Johnson wants to pee, he doesn't go to the public bathroom. He will take a Voss water bottle and would pee in that. Then, his team or PA has to dispose of it.

(A poster of Red One | Image: Instagram)

Another source told the portal that Johnson missed several entire days of production, ballooning the production cost by at least $50 million. “It was a f–king disaster. Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f–k," the source told the portal.

Advertisement

When Vin Diesel and Ryan Reynolds fought with Dwayne Johnson

This isn't a new issue and persisted even during the filming of his previous films, such as the Fast & Furious franchise, Red Notice and the TV series Ballers. Once, PEOPLE quoted an insider report about a tiff between Vin and Johnson. “Sometimes he doesn’t show up at all, and he’s delaying the production," a source told a portal. Once, during the filming of Red Notice, a "huge fight" broke out between Johnson and Ryan, and they reportedly didn't speak for years until recently.

Advertisement

(A still from Fast & Furious | Image: Instagram)

Johnson's "tardiness" is not limited to cinema. Reportedly, he once came 3 hours late ahead of his main match - WrestleMania 40.

Amazon MGM denies on-set issues, calls it 'ridiculous and false'

However, Amazon MGM's spokesperson told The Wrap that the reports about Johnson's lateness are "ridiculous and false". The statement read, "Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”