Ed Sheeran India Tour Tickets Unsold 24 Hours After Going On Sale, Cheapest Ones Still Available

British singer Ed Sheeran will return to India in 2025 as part of his '+-=÷x' tour. The global pop sensation, who recently enthralled sold-out audiences in Mumbai, will be returning to six Indian cities with his musical magic for fans in Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong. Tickets for these shows went on sale yesterday, 11 December. However, a day later, tickets for several cities remain unsold.

Ed Sheeran’s ticket went LIVE: +-=÷x tour still unsold?

Ed Sheeran is hosting a six-city tour in 2025 in India. The bookings for the tickets opened at 4 PM on December 11. Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s India Tour tickets sold at speed. At the time of reporting, tickets for general admission in almost all the cities where Ed is set to perform were sold out, however, exclusive seating remains available.

The tickets were categorised into four sections: Stands, General Admission, General Admission Plus, and HSBC Star Struck Lounge. Prices varied across cities, with the highest-priced tickets reaching ₹28,000 in most locations. Despite this, some tickets remain unsold in several cities.

In Pune, ticket prices ranged from ₹3,500 to ₹24,000. However, General Admission Plus and HSBC Star Struck Lounge tickets are still available. Similarly, in Hyderabad, tickets priced at ₹3,500 for General Admission P1 were sold out, but those ranging from ₹8,500 (General Admission Plus P1 and P2) to ₹24,000 (HSBC Star Struck Lounge) remain on sale.

In Gurgaon, tickets for General Admission P1, P2, and P3, priced between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, are sold out. Yet, premium tickets for the HSBC Star Struck Lounge, priced at ₹28,000, along with General Admission Plus P2 and P4 tickets ranging from ₹5,500 to ₹10,500, are still unsold.

In Bengaluru and Chennai, the HSBC Star Struck Lounge tickets, priced at ₹28,000, are unsold, along with General Admission Plus P1 and P5 tickets ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹11,000. Shillong stands out as the only city where all tickets, including the prime seating at ₹14,000, have been fully sold out, considering it was the cheapest ticket price city.

Unlike Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminate India Tour, Ed Sheeran’s biggest tour in India has faced a slower uptake for its premium ticket categories.

Ed Sheeran concert dates

The tour will kickstart in Pune on January 30 at Yash Lawns, followed by Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground, and Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds.