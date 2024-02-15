Emily Blunt Reveals She Lost A Role In THIS Christopher Nolan Film

Advertisement

Emily Blunt has revealed that she lost a role in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. Blunt was recently seen in Nolan’s Oppenheimer. However, during her interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that she first met the director for a role in his DC films.

Emily Blunt on losing role in Batman trilogy

While speaking at the podcast, Blunt said that she "met him very briefly" for the Batman films. Blunt did not specify which role she was considered for. However, she admitted that she felt she wasn’t the right fit for the part. "I met him very briefly," Blunt said. "But I don't think I was right."

File photo of Emily Blunt | Image: Instagram

Emily Blunt speaks about The Devil Wears Prada sequel

The anticipation for a sequel to the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada was put on hold after Blunt, the brilliant co-star of the original movie, recently revealed during an interview that there hasn't been any genuine push towards creating a follow-up. She expressed that the cast feels content without the need for a sequel in a conversation with the Happy Sad Confused podcast at The 92nd Street Y in New York. "Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble, and it’s okay," she explained to host Josh Horowitz.

Blunt also shared a humorous anecdote from her former co-star Meryl Streep's perspective and recalled Streep's witty response when asked about the potential sequel. "Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight," Streep jokingly remarked in a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood, as reported by Elle.