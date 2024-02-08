English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 00:42 IST

Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt's Response Might Break Your Heart

Emily Blunt in a recent interview broke her silence around the anticipation of the sequel of her popular movie The Devil Wears Prada.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil Wears Prada | Image:X
The anticipation for a sequel to the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada may need to be put on hold, as Emily Blunt, the brilliant co-star of the original movie, recently revealed during an interview that there hasn't been any genuine push towards creating a follow-up. 

What did Emily say about The Devil Wears Prada sequel?

Blunt, now 40 and a star of Oppenheimer, expressed that the cast feels content without the need for a sequel in a conversation with the Happy Sad Confused podcast at The 92nd Street Y in New York. "Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble, and it’s okay," she explained to host Josh Horowitz.

Blunt also shared a humorous anecdote from her former co-star Meryl Streep's perspective and recalled Streep's witty response when asked about the potential sequel. "Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight," Streep jokingly remarked in a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood, as reported by Elle.

More about The Devil Wears Prada 

The Devil Wears Prada featured Anne Hathaway as recent grad Andy, who lands a job at the esteemed fashion magazine Runway, alongside Blunt's character, Emily. Together, they navigate the demanding environment under the intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Streep, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role.

While Blunt's recent comments shed light on the cast's stance regarding a sequel, she has expressed conflicting sentiments in the past. In 2018, she mentioned to PEOPLE that she didn't foresee a second movie happening anytime soon and cited concerns about diluting the original's impact.

However, during an interview on The View, Blunt hinted at the possibility of returning to the Prada universe. Hathaway, on the other hand, shared doubts about the feasibility of a sequel in the current digital era and suggested a reboot with a fresh cast might be more appropriate. Director David Frankel weighed in on the matter in 2021 and revealed that while there were discussions about a sequel, the consensus was that the original story had been sufficiently told.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

