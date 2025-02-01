Published 07:35 IST, February 1st 2025
Emily In Paris Actress Lily Collins, Her Husband Charlie McDowell Welcome Baby Girl Tove Jane; Shares First Photo
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell married in September 2021 after dating for years. Now, after four years of their wedding, they welcomed their first born.
Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell have embraced parenthood as they welcome their first child. The actress took to her social media handle to share the first glimpse of her daughter and even revealed her name. She welcomed her baby girl through surrogacy, the actress revealed in the heartfelt note.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are parents to a baby girl
Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared a photo of her baby girl sleeping in a bassinet. We can also see a customised baby towel with her name embroidered on it hanging at a side. The new parents have named their daughter Tove Jane McDowell. In the caption, she thanked the surrogate and others who helped them throughout this journey.
“Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"
According to a report in TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby girl earlier this week in Northern California.
Friends and fans send best wishes to new parents Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Soon after she shared the post, the couple's family and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Actress Jaime Winstone wrote, "Wow wow wow!! Mama, huge Congratulations to you and hubby! Beautiful Tove. So happy for you X." Keren Bartov wrote, "Wowwww Lily!!! It’s so exciting!! Congratulations, love you so much." A fan wrote, "Such a blessing! She is a dream! Congratulations to the luckiest baby and the luckiest parents!!!" Another wrote, "Omg lily!! Congratulations both of you, she is going to grow up in a family full of love and I am so happy to see this new stage. Welcome Tove Jane." The third user pointed out, "Her middle name is Jane like Lily."
Lily and Charlie's love blossomed when they met on the set of Gilded Rage. They kept their relationship private and made it official only in August 2019. A year later in September 2020, Charlie proposed to the actress with a rose-cut diamond ring. A year later in September 2021, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony.
Updated 07:35 IST, February 1st 2025