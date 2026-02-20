Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy Star, Dies At 53 After ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane, the popular actor best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, died on Thursday, February 19. He was 53. According to the actor's representatives, he died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, as per AP. The actor announced his ALS diagnosis a year ago, and since then, he advocated for ALS awareness.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received," said a statement that requested privacy for his family.

Who was Eric Dane?

Born on November 9, 1972, Eric was raised in California. His father was in the Navy and died of a gunshot wound when the actor was 7. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. He did guest roles on shows like Saved by the Bell, Married...With Children, Charmed, X-Men: The Last Stand, and one season of the short-lived medical drama Gideon's Crossing.

About Eric Dane's career trajectory

After making guest appearances in TV shows, Dane got his big break in the mid-2000s, when he was cast as Dr Mark Sloan, a.k.a. McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role he played from 2006 until 2012 and reprised in 2021. In 2019, he did a complete 180 and became Cal Jacobs, a troubled married man, in HBO's provocative drama, Euphoria, a role he continued in up until his death.

He has also featured in The Last Ship as Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy. In 2017, production was halted as Dane battled depression.

About Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis

In April 2025, Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body. Following this, he became an advocate for ALS awareness, speaking at a news conference in Washington on health insurance prior authorisation. “Some of you may know me from TV shows, such as Grey's Anatomy, in which I play a doctor. But I am here today to speak briefly as a patient battling ALS," he said in June 2025.

In September of that year, the ALS Network named Dane the recipient of their Advocate of the Year award, recognising his commitment to raising awareness and support for people living with ALS.

A memoir by Dane is scheduled to be published in 2026. Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments will be released by Maria Shriver’s The Open Field, a Penguin Random House imprint.