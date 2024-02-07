Advertisement

Jacob Elordi appears to have landed himself in a soup during his most recent visit to his home country of Australia. The Euphoria actor is reportedly under investigation following an incident of assault. Elordi's Australia visit was in lieu of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Jacob Elordi allegedly assaulted a reporter



Jacob Elordi appears to be under investigation in Australia following an alleged incident of assault in which Elordi is being labelled as the aggressor with KIIS FM staffer Joshua Fox being the report victim. The actor was staying at the Clovelly Hotel which is where the alleged altercation took place. The actor reportedly got cheesed off with the questions being posed to him by Fox which is what instigated the row.

The news was confirmed by a New South Wales Police spokesperson to news.com.au. The spokesperson has confirmed that the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command officers are looking into the incident which took place in the Eastern suburbs of Sydney. The statement in question alleges that the police were called over claims of a 26-year old being assaulted by a 32-year old. Fox however has no injuries. Jacob Elordi has yet to address the incident.

How does this incident impact Jacob Elordi's work?



Elordi's visit to his home country of Australia - the actor is originally from Brisbane - was in lieu of attending the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Post the reported incident, it is unclear if Jacob will be making an appearance at the same. The ceremony is slated to be held on February 10 at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. The actor is up for a potential Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Saltburn.

Separately on the work front, Elordi starred in four films across 2023 - namely, The Sweet East, He Went That Way, Saltburn and Priscilla. The actor currently has three films in the works for the year - namely, On Swift Horses, Oh, Canada and Dr. Frankenstein.