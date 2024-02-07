Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Under Investigation After Allegedly Assaulting Reporter In Australia

Jacob Elordi is under investigation in Australia after the Saltburn actor allegedly assaulted a reporter. The actor was there in lieu of an awards event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jacob Elordi appears to have landed himself in a soup during his most recent visit to his home country of Australia. The Euphoria actor is reportedly under investigation following an incident of assault. Elordi's Australia visit was in lieu of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Advertisement

Jacob Elordi allegedly assaulted a reporter


Jacob Elordi appears to be under investigation in Australia following an alleged incident of assault in which Elordi is being labelled as the aggressor with KIIS FM staffer Joshua Fox being the report victim. The actor was staying at the Clovelly Hotel which is where the alleged altercation took place. The actor reportedly got cheesed off with the questions being posed to him by Fox which is what instigated the row.

Advertisement


The news was confirmed by a New South Wales Police spokesperson to news.com.au. The spokesperson has confirmed that the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command officers are looking into the incident which took place in the Eastern suburbs of Sydney. The statement in question alleges that the police were called over claims of a 26-year old being assaulted by a 32-year old. Fox however has no injuries. Jacob Elordi has yet to address the incident.

Advertisement

How does this incident impact Jacob Elordi's work?


Elordi's visit to his home country of Australia - the actor is originally from Brisbane - was in lieu of attending the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Post the reported incident, it is unclear if Jacob will be making an appearance at the same. The ceremony is slated to be held on February 10 at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. The actor is up for a potential Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Saltburn.

Advertisement


Separately on the work front, Elordi starred in four films across 2023 - namely, The Sweet East, He Went That Way, Saltburn and Priscilla. The actor currently has three films in the works for the year - namely, On Swift Horses, Oh, Canada and Dr. Frankenstein. 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement