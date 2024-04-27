Advertisement

Earlier this month, reports started doing the rounds of the internet of Kylie Jenner, expecting her third child - her first with beau Timothee Chalamet. The same was being understood as a major milestone in the duo's largely hush-hush romance. However, Kylie is not pregnant.

Sources quash claims of Kylie Jenner expecting a baby with Timothee Chalamet



As per a Teen Vogue report, sources close to US Weekly, have confirmed on behalf of Kylie Jenner, that the beauty mogul and internet personality, is definitely not pregnant. This however, is no indication of how strong their relationship may be going. Prior to the pregnancy rumour, there had been equally pressing reports of the two having broken up.

The source quoted in the report however states, "Kylie and Timothee have been keeping in touch while he’s been filming and are still together. It is worth mentioning however, that Chalamet has been outside the confines of Los Angeles for a while now. He is currently in the midst of filming for A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, also starring Elle Fanning. The same, is taking place in and around New York and New Jersey. Prior to this, the actor had been wrapped up in Dune: Part 2 press tour.

Who started the rumour?



As per the Teen Vogue report, news of Kylie reportedly expecting her first child with Timothee, was claimed by comedian Daniel Tosh, who even went so far as to say that Jenner was actively hiding her pregnancy. The claim found a massive platform when it was picked by aggregated pop culture news account @ThePopTingz, which doubled down on the claim.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting a baby with Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/kLSXvsgvu7 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz)

The report adds that the post itself has 11 million impressions, with the rumour standing significantly fanned in the days following it, on separate posts and platforms.