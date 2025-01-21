Francisco San Martin, Days Of Our Lives Star, Dies By Suicide At 39

Actor Francisco San Martin, who played the role of Dario Hernandez in 'Days of Our Lives', passed away at the age of 39, reported Deadline.

The cause of the death was suicide by hanging at his Los Angeles home on January 16, as per the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, as quoted by Deadline.

San Martin's tenure on 'Days of Our Lives' lasted for six months in 2011. His first appearance in the series was of a petty thief who turned out to be an officer who arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.

His character subsequently moved to Argentina following a job promotion. Francisco's character was later portrayed by actor Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

The actor's additional credits include an arc on 'Jane the Virgin' opposite Gina Rodriguez. He appeared in seasons 3 and 4. Jane had a brief and messy relationship with the actor in the series.

Hollywood was shocked to hear about the demise of the actor. As per Fobes which was quoted by Deadline, actor Camila Banus who portrayed his on-screen sister Gabi in 'Days of Our Lives' paid tribute to San Martin through her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," she wrote, adding, "Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

San Martin began his acting journey in children's theatre productions while growing up in Montana. The actor later returned to Madrid as a teenager, where he worked as a model and started taking acting classes, as per Deadline.

Eventually, he graduated and started appearing in stage, TV and film productions in Spain. The actor is also known for his performances in 'Behind the Candelabra' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'

Francisco's death has left a profound impact on his loved ones with fans and coworkers sharing condolences while remembering him for his skills and the joy he brought to his fans. (ANI)

