FRIENDS Star Courteney Cox-Johnny McDaid Split After Being Together For More Than 10 Years

Actor Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid have ended their relationship after more than a decade together.

The couple, who first met in 2013 and got engaged less than a year later before briefly separating and reconciling, have now called it quits.

According to People magazine, the 'Friends' actor, and the musician, have separated after more than 10 years together.

The pair were last seen together publicly at the US Open in September 2025. Earlier that year, in July, Cox marked McDaid's 48th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," Cox wrote alongside photos of McDaid performing on stage, flying a plane and posing with a fish he had caught, adding, "I love you always J."

Cox and McDaid began dating in late 2013 after meeting at a star-studded house party hosted by the actor.

They became engaged nine months later but ended their engagement in late 2015. The couple reconciled the following year but chose not to become engaged again.

In April 2024, Cox reflected on their earlier separation during a chat show, revealing that the breakup happened during a couples therapy session.

"Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not," she said, adding, "He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain."

Explaining the circumstances further, she added, "He wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship. There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart."

Despite describing the split as painful, Cox said the experience ultimately strengthened her personal growth and the relationship after they reunited.

"It really taught me how I operated in the world," she said, adding, "What were the things from my childhood that I needed? Like, whether it was to be adored by men or things that I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally, my boundaries. I just went into myself and I had a great therapist."

Cox also said she remained "thankful for that breakup," explaining that it helped transform their relationship when they got back together the following year. (ANI)

