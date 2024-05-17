Advertisement

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller, were present at the Cannes Film Festival, in lieu of attending the premiere of their upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The press conference held prior to the same, saw Miller tease the very real possibility of a multitude of Mad Max films in the future.

The Mad Max franchise is not done expanding



The Mad Max franchise, currently, holds a total of 6 films under it, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga being the fifth of the lot. While Mad Max: The Wasteland - the sixth film - is yet to be announced, Miller has no intentions of stopping just at 6. He said, "There’s certainly more stories there. Maybe because in order to tell the story of Fury Road, we needed to know about Furiosa and Max in the years before. I’ll definitely see how this goes."

Miller also acknowledged the massive and undeniable "risk" that comes with mounting a film like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He said, "It’s a massive film, it’s very expensive to do that, and Warners to take a risk supported by the Australian government…hopefully audiences will embrace it."

The script for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was written before Mad Max: Fury Road



For the unversed, the last Mad Max film, prior to Furoisa: A Mad Max Saga, was Mad Max: Fury Road. With Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in the lead, the film released in theatres back in 2015. However, though Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in releasing almost a decade later, in 2024, the script for the film had been penned prior to that of Theron's Mad Max: Fury Road, as per a recent Deadline report.

As a matter of fact, the script for Furoisa, which Miller had shown to Charlize Theron at the time of convincing her to come on board for Fury Road, is what convinced the actress. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to release in theatres on May 23.