Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Game Of Thrones Actor Joseph Gatt Sues LAPD For $40 Million Over Paedophilia Accusations

Joseph Gatt essayed the role of Thenn Warg on series Game of Thrones. The actor has hit back at paedophilia allegations levied against him with a lawsuit.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Joseph Gatt
Joseph Gatt | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Though Joseph Gatt harbours an extensive body of work, his most well-recognised role thus far, is that of Thenn Warg in Game of Thrones. For the past two years, the actor has periodically been in the news, owing to allegations of 'pedophilia' levied on him. Gatt has now hit back with a $40 million dollar lawsuit, implicating the Los Angeles Police Department.

Joseph Gatt files lawsuit against the LAPD


For the unversed, Joseph Gatt was arrested almost two years back by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The charges in question were the actor's reported inappropriate online engagement with a minor. The minor, 16 years of age, has only been referred to as Jane Doe in official documentation. Despite the charges eventually being dismissed by a judge, Gatt is asserting how he was wrongfully labelled as a 'serial pedophile', something he deems as a violation of his constitutional rights.

It is worth noting, that Gatt never met Jane Doe, in person. There was reportedly a gaping lack of evidence in the case, despite which the actor was arrested and subjected to unlawful detention and prosecution, all based on the statement of Jane Doe. Those specifically named in the $40 million lawsuit, slapped by Gatt on the LAPD, include Detective Denos Amarantos and former Deputy LA District Attorney Angela Brunson. Neither the LAPD, nor the LA County DA's office have commented on the situation at hand yet. Additionally, Gatt's legal team believes that Brunson harboured ulterior motives behind being involved in the case.

Joseph Gatt's primary concern is the damage to his reputation


The purpose of the lawsuit, as per Gatt's team, is to seek accountable for the evident damage to his reputation, loss of freedom, and harm to his career.

Gatt is also reportedly attempting to highlight the damage created, by cases of false accusation and misconduct within law enforcement agencies. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

