Game of Thrones Makers Open Up About Kit Harington's Return For Jon Snow Spin-off: Unless he has...

Even though Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss are still answering queries about Westeros despite the show's dividing finale. With the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, HBO has already extended that fantastical world. In a recent interview, the producer duo discussed the possibility of working on a spinoff starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones creators discuss Jon Snow spinoff idea

HBO revealed in June 2022 that it is developing a sequel featuring Jon Snow. Kit Harington, reprising his former role, was slated to star in the project. Numerous unofficial updates regarding its progress have been shared since then, some of them positive and some not. After the Season 8 series finale, Weiss and Benioff decided that "it was really important to move on and put Westeros behind us," which is why they declined to work on the project.

Jon Snow in Game of Thrones | Image: HBO

However, they did not seem too interested in the idea. The creators of GoT appeared a little hesitant when asked about their future involvement in the Jon Snow show. “It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless (Kit Harington) has been doing a lot of working out, that’s a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it’s like 60 pounds.”

Why is Jon Snow spinoff getting delayed?

The Jon Snow spinoff's development has been delayed for several reasons, most likely. First, the prequel House of the Dragon is currently airing on HBO and a Dunk and Egg spinoff called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has already been ordered to series. If they produce more of GoT shows simultaneously, HBO faces the risk of oversaturating the market and devaluing the other Game of Thrones spinoffs, making their extravagant budgets unjustifiable.

HBO is currently streaming Hosue of The Dragons on its channel

The spinoff also depends on Harington's schedule. After the conclusion of the show, the 37-year-old star has starred in several high-profile roles, including the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals. Although the post-credits scene from Eternals hinted that he might make an appearance in the upcoming MCU film Blade and assume the role of Black Knight, it is still not confirmed by the studios.