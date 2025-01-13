General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson Passes Away At 79 Due To Prolonged Illness

Soap Opera icon Leslie Charleson, best known for playing Monica Quartermaine on 'General Hospital', has passed away. As per Variety, Leslie Charleson died on Sunday morning after a long illness. She was 79. 'General Hospital' executive producer Frank Valentini announced the news of Leslie's demise.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on 'General Hospital' alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and her incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at 'General Hospital,' my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time," Frank said.