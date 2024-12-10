Get into Christmas Spirit With Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' Red One OTT Release

As Christmas is approaching, make sure you watch Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' 'Red One' on OTT to get you in the joyous mood this holiday season.

Red One, which opened in theatres on November 15, is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on December 12. It centers on North Pole head of security Callum Drift (Johnson) and naughty-lister Jack O'Malley (Evans) teaming up after the disappearance of Santa Claus, who is known as "Red One" and played by J.K. Simmons.



Jake Kasdan directed the film, which also stars J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, Kristofer Hivju as Krampus, Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Christmas Witch and Lucy Liu as Zoe, the head of a secret government agency that protects mythological beings and creatures.



The movie was based on an idea from Hiram Garcia, who is president of production at Johnson's banner, Seven Bucks Productions. Producers on Red One include Garcia, Johnson, Kasdan, Morgan, Dany Garcia and Melvin Mar, as per The Hollywood Reporter.



Johnson's recent credits include Red Notice and Black Adam, with the actor set to voice a role in Moana 2 and appear in biopic The Smashing Machine. Evans recently starred in Ghosted and Pain Hustlers, and his forthcoming projects include director Ethan Coen's ensemble comedy Honey Don't!



Red One is the first proper Christmas movie to play in theaters since before the pandemic, when The Grinch opened in 2018.