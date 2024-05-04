Advertisement

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire made its theatrical debut in India on March 29, alongside the much-anticipated Bollywood film Crew. After over five weeks of its run, the creature feature became the first Hollywood film of the year to cross the mark of ₹100 Crore in India. The movie is only the third flick of the year to reach this milestone, only behind Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan.

Godzilla x Kong makes box office record in India

By the end of its fifth week, Godzilla x Kong had crossed the ₹100 crore nett barrier in India, making it the thirteenth Hollywood picture to join this exclusive club. As per Pinkvilla, the movie made an astounding Rs 5.75 crore at the box office in its fifth week of release, a 28% decrease from the week before. The movie has a total gross of Rs 125.50 crore (nett of Rs 100.25 crore) in all of India.

Compared with the overall Hollywood releases in India, it is still far behind from the top-performing movies of all time. Avengers: Endgame (Rs 448 cr), Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 297 cr), and Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs 467 cr) are the top three most-grossing Hollywood movies in the nation. Avatar (Rs 149 crore), Furious 7 (Rs 138 crore), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Rs 166 crore), The Jungle Book (Rs 259 crore), The Lion King (Rs 187 crore), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 266 crore), and Jurassic World (Rs 129 crore) are some of the other big Hollywood releases ever.

Godzilla X Kong sets record for a Warner Bros film In India

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers.

It released on over 2,865 screens across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to Warner Bros Pictures, the monster film got the "biggest opening weekend" for a movie from the studio.