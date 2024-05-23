Advertisement

Director Adam Wingard will not be returning to helm the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, according to PTI. Despite the film's immense popularity and success within Legendary's MonsterVerse, Wingard will be stepping away from the next project.

MonsterVerse's fresh start

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has already spurred work on a follow-up, with Dave Callaham, writer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, signed on to pen the script. However, Wingard, who directed both Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, will not be directing the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the separation is described as "amicable and stemming from timing issues," leaving the door open for Wingard to potentially return to the MonsterVerse in the future. Meanwhile, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire starred Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers.

Adam Wingard's future projects

Wingard had previously indicated his interest in focusing on an original project, Onslaught, before considering another MonsterVerse film. Although Legendary anticipated his return for the next MonsterVerse installment, scheduling conflicts led to an official parting of ways. Given the impressive box office performance of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire since its launch earlier this spring, the decision for Wingard and Legendary to part ways comes as the studio moves forward with the sequel.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been the most commercially successful film in the MonsterVerse to date. The film's conclusion sets up a clear path for future stories, providing a fresh slate for both Godzilla and Kong. There are numerous Hollow Earth mysteries yet to be explored, promising an exciting future for the franchise even without Wingard at the helm.