Godzilla X Kong Set To Become First ₹100 Crore Grossing Hollywood Film In India In 2024

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire released in cinema halls in India on March 29, alongside the much-anticipated Bollywood film Crew. After over two weeks of its run, the Hollywood creature feature is on track to become the first ₹100 crore grossing Hollywood film in India despite facing competition from homegrown productions, especially the new releases on Eid - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire India business at a glance

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has minted ₹99.2 crore gross in India. The film's Hindi and English versions have contributed the most to its India collections. It has earned ₹36.86 crore in English, while its biz in Hindi is ₹23.53 crore in 15 days. Tamil and Telugu versions follow with ₹14.94 crore and ₹7.4 crore respectively.

South Indian states have proved to be major contributors to the film's business in India. The lack of other exciting films in the region could also be one of the reasons for audiences turning out in large numbers to see Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire in the Southern states. India has also emerged as one of the biggest markets for the film worldwide.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire sets record for a Warner Bros film In India

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers. It released in over 2,865 screens across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to Warner Bros Pictures, the monster film got the "biggest opening weekend" for a movie from the studio.