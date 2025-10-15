Updated 15 October 2025 at 08:08 IST
Grammy-winning R&B singer D’angelo Dies At 51 After A Long Battle With Cancer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B singer recognized by his raspy yet smooth voice and for garnering mainstream attention with the shirtless “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” music video, has died. He was 51.
The singer, whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer, died Tuesday, according to a statement from the family.
The singer’s family confirmed in a statement Tuesday that he died after battle with cancer. His family called him a “shining star of our family and has dimmed his light for us in this life.”
