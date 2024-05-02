Advertisement

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, made his first public appearance since his 2020 conviction for sexual assault was overturned. He was snapped at arriving at a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday for a retrial of a 2020 rape conviction case. Manhattan prosecutors told the court. "We believe in this case and will be retrying this case." Last week, an appeals court ruled that Weinstein did not receive a fair trial in the case. However, he remains jailed in a separate rape conviction in California. He has been sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment.

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan court for retrial

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg told the judge that one of the 72-year-old's accusers Jessica Mann is prepared to testify again, as per a report in AP. She wants everyone to know that the defendant "may have power" but "she has the truth". Judge Curtis Farber has set the pretrial court date to May 29, intending to go to trial after Labor Day.

In February 2020, a Manhattan jury found the disgraced movie mogul guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He was also charged for sexually abusing former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. However, last week New York's highest court found that the trial judge in the rape case prejudiced Weinstein with "improper rulings" because the judge permitted three other women (who were neither part of the case nor their allegations) to testify that the producer had assaulted them.

How did Harvey Weinstein's attorney react to the retrial decision?

Producer's attorney Arthur Aidala said his client wants to prove his innocence, "It’s a new trial, it’s a new day and his life is on the line.” Weinstein, who has diabetes and cardiac issues, has been hospitalised since his return to the city jail on Friday.

Why was the 2020 rape case tossed?

In its 4-3 decision, the court's majority said that it was an "abuse of judicial discretion". Not just this, Weinstein's attorney had argued that Judge James Burke influenced the trial by permitting the prosecutors to confront the 72-year-old producer.