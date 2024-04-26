Advertisement

New York's highest court on Thursday overturned the 2020 rape conviction of one-time movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The court found the trial judge in the rape case prejudiced Weinstein with "improper rulings," including permitting three other women (who were not part of the case) to testify that the producer had assaulted them as well. The judgement comes as a setback for the #MeToo survivors whose public testimonies had taken social media by storm, snowballing into a huge movement and voicing concerns of scores of women across the world.

Here is what you need to know about Weinstein's 2020 rape case, which began the era of the #MeToo movement as we delve into which course the movement is set to take in the face of the latest verdict:

Why was the 2020 rape case tossed?

First, let's understand why was the rape conviction tossed by New York's highest court on Thursday. The case was tossed owing to the improper ruling made by the judge back then by permitting women to testify about allegations which were not even part of the criminal charges against Weinstein. In its 4-3 decision, the court's majority said that it was an "abuse of judicial discretion". Not just this, Weinstein's attorney had argued that Judge James Burke influenced the trial by permitting the prosecutors to confront the 72-year-old producer.

After this ruling, the question remains will Weinstein be released? Read on to know

(A file photo of Harvey Weinstein | Image: X)

Harvey Weinstein to remain imprisoned?

The producer, who has been serving time in New York's Mohawk Correctional Facility, will remain imprisoned as he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 in a separate rape case. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Italian actor and model Evgeniya Chernyshova has accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault.

After the judgement was pronounced by New York's highest court, prosecutors from California trial said, "the legal issues identified by the New York Court of Appeal are not present in the Los Angeles County Case.” The state's laws allow for a judge's verdict in letting a witness testify to the defendant.

What happens next?

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District of Attorney's office isn't giving up and will retry Weinstein's rape case. “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault," read the statement.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 for two rape cases - for allegedly forcing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an actress in 2013.