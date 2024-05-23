Homeland Star Rupert Friend Joins Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey Led Jurassic World

Advertisement

British actor Rupert Friend is the latest addition to the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise. Friend, known for his performances in films such as Pride & Prejudice, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Death of Stalin and At Eternity's Gate, will feature alongside Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the project. The new chapter in the Jurassic World franchise will feature Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton fame in the leading roles.

File photo of Rupert Friend | Image: IMDb

All we know about Jurassic World reboot

The movie is slated to release on July 2, 2025. Gareth Edwards of The Creator fame is attached as a director with the project, after David Leitch's exit. David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie.

Poster of Jurassic World | Image: IMDb

The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades. The franchise started with Steven Speilberg's Jurassic Park trilogy, which also included Jurassic Park III (2001). A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, began with 2015's Jurassic World, followed by sequels - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Advertisement

Glen Powell says he turned down Jurassic World reboot

Meanwhile, Glen Powell on Anyone But You and Top Gun Maverick fame recently revealed that he was approached for a role in the new Jurassic World reboot but he turned down the offer to star in it after reading the script.

Advertisement

"It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it," Powell told The Hollywood Reporter recently.