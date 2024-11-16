Published 18:48 IST, November 16th 2024
Hugh Jackman Opens Up About Skin Cancer Scare In New Documentary, Says He Was 'Scared'
Hugh Jackman revealed a daunting health scare in a documentary, which raises awareness about the risks of skin cancer. The video is now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Hugh Jackman | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:48 IST, November 16th 2024