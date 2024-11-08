Published 20:25 IST, November 9th 2024
I Don’t Care: Daniel Craig On Who We Would Want To Be Next James Bond
Daniel Craig, who surrendered his licence to kill as James Bond over three years ago, expressed his disinterest in the next Agent 007.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Daniel Craig | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:25 IST, November 9th 2024