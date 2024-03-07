Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Rumours

Advertisement

Barbie released in theatres on July 21 of 2023 in a double feature along side Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The Greta Gerwig helmed and Margot Robbie led pink fantasia emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser for the year, leaving the second place on the coveted list for Oppenheimer. Awards season however, has seen the films switch roles with the Cillian Murphy starrer sweeping all big wins clean while Barbie stands largely snubbed. In the run up to the Oscars, chatter about a potential sequel for the latter finds itself in the news again.

Advertisement

Is A Barbie sequel in the works?

In a conversation during the Time's Women of the Year celebrations, Greta Gerwig hinted towards the possibility of a Barbie sequel, being very much on the cards - though not any time soon. The director shared how while prospect of reuniting with the team to enter their carefully crafted universe was rather exciting, it would only become reality if she happened to find the right story.

Advertisement



She said, "It will only happen when she comes across the right story. If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more...It’s something that I loved making so much. And I loved the world that we built so much and all of the actors and the idea of getting to be with that group of people again is very exciting."

Advertisement

Barbie's award season run has been dismal thus far



Team Barbie is currently awaiting the verdict on its eight Oscar nominations, the fate of which is set to be disclosed on March 11. Director Greta Gerwig and film lead Margot Robbie however, have not been nominated in their respective categories.

Advertisement

The film registered no win at the recently concluded BAFTAs despite its five nominations. Barbie's whooping 19 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards saw it bag just six wins. The film's 9 Golden Globe award nominations fetched it just two wins.