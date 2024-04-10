Advertisement

Joker: Folie a Deux trailer was released by the makers on April 10 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. There have been reports that the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster will be "musical" featuring at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs, according to Variety. With Lady Gaga's involvement in Joker 2, the talk surrounding musical leanings of the film intensified. At CinemaCon, director Todd Phillips set the record straight about the rumours surrounding the film.

Joker 2 poster | Image: Joker Movie/X

Todd Phillips clears the air on Joker 2 genre

Joker 2 is expected to break the mould of traditional musicals, a report in Variety had stated earlier. Addressing rumours that the sequel is a musical, director Todd Phillips said that he hasn’t referred to it as such. “It’s a movie where music is an essential element. To me that doesn’t veer very far from the first film," Phillips told the audience at CinemaCon.

Joker 2 trailer teases Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's chemistry

Joker: Folie a Deux brings Joaquin Phoenix back as the violent and mentally ill Arthur Fleck and introduces Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. The trailer takes us into Arkham Asylum where Joker is locked up at the end of the first film. The clip depicts Joker meeting Harley Quinn for the first time at the mental asylum. Their romance blossoms in the asylum's alleys, and they soon plan to wreak havoc on Gotham City.

The trailer teases violence and the chemistry between two of Gotham's most notorious criminals. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024, and box office expectations are sky-high thanks to the first film's success and the added star power of Lady Gaga.

